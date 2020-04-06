Coronavirus in India: Elderly people are at higher risk, young people with co-morbid conditions too

Of the 109 deaths reported due to COVID-19, 73% are male and 27% are female while 63% deaths reported for elderly people (60 and above), 30%deaths for people between 40 and 60 years and 7% deaths reported for people below 40 years.

As of now, 86% death cases have exhibited comorbidity related to diabetes, chronic kidney issues, hypertension and heart related issues. Although 19% confirmed cases have been reported among the elderly, since 63% deaths were observed among them, elderly people form a high risk population.

Further, through 37% deaths are reported from people below 60 years, about 86% of deaths amongst people with comorbidities indicate that young people with comorbidities are also at high risk of COVID-19.

Meanwhile, states have already been advised to use funds under National Health Mission and State Disaster Relief Fund to undertake all activities related with creation of quarantine centres, dedicated COVID-19 hospitals and other medical equipment, treatment of patients and all other activities related with management of COVID-19. In addition to this, NHM has already sanctioned Rs. 1100 crore to all the States and Rs 3000 crore additional funds were released today. Also, N-95 masks, Ventilators and PPEs are being procured from the central pool and distributed to all the States across the country.

The home ministry said that more than 25,500 local Tablighi Jamaat workers and their contacts quarantined, 1,750 people have been blacklisted.