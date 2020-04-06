Glad to give you employment: Priyanka Chaturvedi hits back at Maha BJP trolls

Amid nationwide lockdown, Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi on Monday clapped back at trolls for spreading negativity on social media. While slamming BJP trolls, the Shiv Sena leader said it only encouraged her to do more, not just for the state, but also to ensure that their trolling jobs were safe during lockdown period.

Priyanka, who quit Congress to join Shiv Sena, has been met with constant criticism, has been attacked and trolled by many on social media for even the minutest of reasons. But, having reached a breaking point and not being able to take it anymore, the feisty politician too to Twitter to take slam her trolls.

Priyanka Chaturvedi wrote: "Hello to the freshly minted troll army of Maharashtra BJP. Hope you are being well taken care of for all the negativity you send my way. Keep it up, it only encourages me to do more, not just for the state, but also to ensure your trolling jobs are safe during this lockdown."