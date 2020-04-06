Glad to give you employment: Priyanka Chaturvedi hits back at Maha BJP trolls

Amid nationwide lockdown, Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi on Monday clapped back at trolls for spreading negativity on social media. While slamming BJP trolls, the Shiv Sena leader said it only encouraged her to do more, not just for the state, but also to ensure that their trolling jobs were safe during lockdown period.
Priyanka, who quit Congress to join Shiv Sena, has been met with constant criticism, has been attacked and trolled by many on social media for even the minutest of reasons. But, having reached a breaking point and not being able to take it anymore, the feisty politician too to Twitter to take slam her trolls.
Priyanka Chaturvedi wrote: "Hello to the freshly minted troll army of Maharashtra BJP. Hope you are being well taken care of for all the negativity you send my way. Keep it up, it only encourages me to do more, not just for the state, but also to ensure your trolling jobs are safe during this lockdown."
While some hailed her for standing up, many were quick to take on her again for the tweet. Said a witter user, "Says the person who joined Shiv Sena as a PR strategy of Congress." Another user said, "Priyanka Chaturvedi was trolled in Congress and continues to be trolled in Shiv Sena. You gotta give it to BJP IT Cell for consistency."
This is not the first time Priyanka Chaturvedi has called out trolled on the micro blogging site. In December last year, replying to one of the memes, Priyanka had posted: “For all the name calling and memes and tags and insults and trolling, Thank you, it just makes me stronger.. but I do hope it makes you’ll happier if happiness is what you seek.”
The Shiv Sena on March 12 nominated Priyanka as the party's candidate for the upcoming Rajya Sabha polls from Maharashtra. Chaturvedi had quit the Congress and joined the Shiv Sena in April 2019 as she was upset with Congress's decision to reinstate party workers, who had allegedly misbehaved with her.
