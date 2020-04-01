Coronavirus lockdown: Priyanka Chaturvedi helps 30 Jharkhand workers stranded in Mumbai's Wadala

While entire nation is under a lockdown, many migrants across the states are stranded with no food and no work. On Wednesday, Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi helped 30 Jharkhand migrant workers and their families who were stranded in Wadala East.

Taking to Twitter, Priyanka Chaturvedi wrote, "FYI Sanjay Jha ji the SOS alert you sent to me with regards to the 30 Jharkhand workers and their families stranded in Wadala East has been attended to with rations and food."