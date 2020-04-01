Coronavirus lockdown: Priyanka Chaturvedi helps 30 Jharkhand workers stranded in Mumbai's Wadala

While entire nation is under a lockdown, many migrants across the states are stranded with no food and no work. On Wednesday, Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi helped 30 Jharkhand migrant workers and their families who were stranded in Wadala East.
Taking to Twitter, Priyanka Chaturvedi wrote, "FYI Sanjay Jha ji the SOS alert you sent to me with regards to the 30 Jharkhand workers and their families stranded in Wadala East has been attended to with rations and food."
Later, even senior Congress leader Sanjay Jha thanked Chaturvedi for helping stranded Jharkhand migrant workers. The Congress leader tweeted saying, "The real heroes of Mumbai and Maharashtra. Thanks! My former colleague and friend Priyanka Chaturvedi has been excellent in her prompt response to SOS cases that we have been receiving on WhatsApp and SMS. And there have been many."
A 21-day lockdown in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak in India has left thousands of migrant labourers who work as daily wagers with no income, making their survival in a city a tall task. As a result, thousands of stranded migrants across India hit the roads on foot to reach their homes miles away.
On Wednesday, coronavirus cases in Maharashtra rose to 320 after eighteen more people from Mumbai and two from Pune were tested positive for COVID-19. Total of twelve people have so far died due to coronavirus in Maharashtra so far.
