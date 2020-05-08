Coronavirus in Mumbai: BMC reduce employees' strength to 75% to maintain social distancing in offices

The BMC on April 30 had mandated 100 percent attendance for all its employees in offices and on-field, with some relaxation to people over 55 years of age and people with medical conditions.

In an order, BMC stated all staff who live outside BMC limits, like Thane, Navi Mumbai, Mira Bhayander or Palghar etc., are advised to contact the nearest Ward office of BMC and they can give their services to the nearest ward office from their residence, instead of their original current posting. BMC in order also stated that all staff over the age of 55 years are advised to either work from home or work in office and not go on field.

In the meanwhile, BMC said it has arranged 3,343 rooms in 88 hotels to quarantine people returning from various countries in coming days. Out of 64 evacuation flights under Vande Bharat Mission, seven will land in Mumbai carrying 1900 passengers. These 88 hotels are of various categories including 2/3/4/5 star hotels.

On Friday, India recorded a surge in the number of positive cases taking its tally to 56,342 as Maharashtra, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Tripura and Delhi continued to pile up cases.

According to the Union Health Ministry of the total cases, 37,916 are active while 1,886 people have lost their lives. There were 3,390 people to tested positive in just 24 hours while 103 died in the same time. A total of 16,593 have also recovered as India undergoes the third-phase of the nation-wide lockdown as the shutdown period touched Day 45. A total of 111 foreign nationals and one migrated patient is included in the tally, said the Health Ministry.