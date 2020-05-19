Coronavirus in Mumbai: BMC health dept issues guidelines to curb coronavirus and treat patients

BMC health department has issued its own set of guidelines to curb the spread of coronavirus pandemic and provide treatment to the patients. The suspected COVID-19 patients and those come in their contact with high risk category can be checked in all civic dispensaries. The Fever Clinics have been opened in every region and it is necessary for everyone having fever to get themselves checked and if the medical officer finds some of them with COVID-19 symptoms they should be immediately referred to the Covid Care Centre for further treatment.

The list of Covid Care Centres I and II will be displayed at the Fever Clinics for the benefit of the patients and their relatives. CCC1 is used for quarantining high-risk contacts and have to be in standalone buildings while CCC2 type isolation facilities for patients who are asymptomatic, mildly symptomatic and need basic treatment. Further, the list of Dedicated Covid Health Centre (DCHC) will also be displayed where COVID-19 mild and minor patients are treated.

These guidelines have been released by the executive health officer Dr Padmaja Keskar and joint executive health officer Dr Mangala Gomare.