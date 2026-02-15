NHAI Seeks Forest Clearance For 14.89 Km Autram Ghat Tunnel Project In Maharashtra

Jalgaon: District Collector Reviews Traffic, Safety Measures On Autram Ghat Road |

The National Highways Authority of India has applied for forest clearance for the proposed Autram Ghat Tunnel project in Maharashtra. The project is planned between Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Dhule and is expected to significantly alter road connectivity in the region.

The application for forest approval marks an important procedural step for the project, which involves construction through a ghat section surrounded by forest land.

Four Lane Greenfield Alignment Planned

According to details submitted, the total length of the proposed four lane access controlled greenfield alignment will be 14.89 kilometres. Of this, the main tunnel structure will stretch for 5.5 kilometres, forming the core component of the project.

In addition to the tunnel, the alignment will include a 3.28 kilometre long viaduct. The combination of tunnel and elevated structure is intended to create a smoother and more direct passage through the hilly terrain.

The alignment has been designed as access controlled, indicating limited entry and exit points along the corridor.

Complete Bypass Of Existing Ghat Section

The project aims to completely bypass the existing Autram Ghat, also known as Kannad Ghat. The present ghat section is a key route connecting Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar with Dhule, passing through a mountainous stretch.

Once completed, the new alignment is expected to replace the need to travel through the existing ghat road. The proposed infrastructure would offer an alternative route cutting across the terrain through the planned tunnel and viaduct.

The proposal is currently at the stage of seeking forest clearance. Further approvals and processes will determine the timeline for construction and execution of the Autram Ghat Tunnel project in Maharashtra.