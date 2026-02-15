 '₹1 Lakh Crore Allocation To Accelerate Maharashtra’s Growth,' Says Union Minister Piyush Goyal
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbai'₹1 Lakh Crore Allocation To Accelerate Maharashtra’s Growth,' Says Union Minister Piyush Goyal

'₹1 Lakh Crore Allocation To Accelerate Maharashtra’s Growth,' Says Union Minister Piyush Goyal

Union commerce minister Piyush Goyal said Maharashtra will be a major beneficiary of the Union Budget 2026–27, with nearly doubled allocations for infrastructure, railways and industry. The state will receive ₹1 lakh crore, boosting data centres, ports, expressways and high-speed rail. He said the push will attract FDI, create jobs and accelerate economic growth.

Ravikiran DeshmukhUpdated: Sunday, February 15, 2026, 11:32 AM IST
article-image
Union Minister Piyush Goyal | ANI

Mumbai: Claiming that Maharashtra will be among the top beneficiaries of the Union budget 2026-27, Union commerce minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday said financial allocations for infrastructure, railways and industry have nearly doubled, which will accelerate the state's growth. Goyal, who represents Mumbai North Lok Sabha seat, said the budget’s focus on data centres in Mumbai and Navi Mumbai – where sub-sea cables land – will attract significant foreign direct investment, ultimately benefiting Maharashtra.

The initiative is also expected to generate employment, he added. The Union budget has also emphasised infrastructure growth, with a provision of Rs24,000 crore for railways. He noted that Maharashtra will receive Rs1 lakh crore under the state component of the budget for 2026–27. Goyal claimed this allocation is nearly 20 times higher than the average annual financial assistance of Rs 1,170 crore provided during the UPA government between 2009 and 2014.

Read Also
'No Understanding Of Economics': Piyush Goyal Slams Rahul Gandhi Over Tariff Provisions In India-US...
article-image

He further said the announcement of a content creator lab in Mumbai will help place the city on the global map, given the sector’s vast market potential. Tourism potential is also expected to increase with the beautification of forts from Chhatrapati Shivaji’s era. Projects such as Vadhawan Port, the proposed third airport nearby, and the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway will significantly benefit the state by boosting economic growth and reducing logistics costs, the minister said.

Goyal said three chemical parks linked to seaports, textile parks, and safe harbour rules are set to attract foreign investors. High-speed railway projects announced in the budget to connect Mumbai and Pune, Pune and Hyderabad, along with the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, are expected to further accelerate growth.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: US-Based Family Wins 22-Year Battle Over Forged Property Documents
Mumbai: US-Based Family Wins 22-Year Battle Over Forged Property Documents
'He Came At 2 Am With A Gift For Mahieka': Inside Hardik Panday's 'M' Neck Tattoo With Leopards For Girlfriend
'He Came At 2 Am With A Gift For Mahieka': Inside Hardik Panday's 'M' Neck Tattoo With Leopards For Girlfriend
Mumbai Road Rage Case: Autorickshaw Driver Convicted For Assaulting BEST Bus Driver
Mumbai Road Rage Case: Autorickshaw Driver Convicted For Assaulting BEST Bus Driver
CCTV Footage Viral: Man Steals Luxury Bag Filled With Cash Worth 4 Lakh & Jewellery From Jaipur Wedding
CCTV Footage Viral: Man Steals Luxury Bag Filled With Cash Worth 4 Lakh & Jewellery From Jaipur Wedding

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Road Rage Case: Autorickshaw Driver Convicted For Assaulting BEST Bus Driver
Mumbai Road Rage Case: Autorickshaw Driver Convicted For Assaulting BEST Bus Driver
Mahashivratri 2026: PM Narendra Modi, Maha CM Devendra Fadnavis & Other Leaders Extend Greetings To...
Mahashivratri 2026: PM Narendra Modi, Maha CM Devendra Fadnavis & Other Leaders Extend Greetings To...
Mumbai: After Mayor Polls, Fight For Real Power Begins In BMC
Mumbai: After Mayor Polls, Fight For Real Power Begins In BMC
'₹1 Lakh Crore Allocation To Accelerate Maharashtra’s Growth,' Says Union Minister Piyush Goyal
'₹1 Lakh Crore Allocation To Accelerate Maharashtra’s Growth,' Says Union Minister Piyush Goyal
Nepal's Cricket Craze Explodes! Thousands Of Fans Pack Wankhede Stadium In Mumbai For NEP vs WI...
Nepal's Cricket Craze Explodes! Thousands Of Fans Pack Wankhede Stadium In Mumbai For NEP vs WI...