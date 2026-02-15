'₹1 Lakh Crore Allocation To Accelerate Maharashtra’s Growth,' Says Union Minister Piyush Goyal

Union Minister Piyush Goyal | ANI

Mumbai: Claiming that Maharashtra will be among the top beneficiaries of the Union budget 2026-27, Union commerce minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday said financial allocations for infrastructure, railways and industry have nearly doubled, which will accelerate the state's growth. Goyal, who represents Mumbai North Lok Sabha seat, said the budget’s focus on data centres in Mumbai and Navi Mumbai – where sub-sea cables land – will attract significant foreign direct investment, ultimately benefiting Maharashtra.

The initiative is also expected to generate employment, he added. The Union budget has also emphasised infrastructure growth, with a provision of Rs24,000 crore for railways. He noted that Maharashtra will receive Rs1 lakh crore under the state component of the budget for 2026–27. Goyal claimed this allocation is nearly 20 times higher than the average annual financial assistance of Rs 1,170 crore provided during the UPA government between 2009 and 2014.

He further said the announcement of a content creator lab in Mumbai will help place the city on the global map, given the sector’s vast market potential. Tourism potential is also expected to increase with the beautification of forts from Chhatrapati Shivaji’s era. Projects such as Vadhawan Port, the proposed third airport nearby, and the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway will significantly benefit the state by boosting economic growth and reducing logistics costs, the minister said.

Goyal said three chemical parks linked to seaports, textile parks, and safe harbour rules are set to attract foreign investors. High-speed railway projects announced in the budget to connect Mumbai and Pune, Pune and Hyderabad, along with the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, are expected to further accelerate growth.

