Coronavirus in Mumbai: Nine more BEST staffers test positive; total number of affected employees at 137

On Tuesday, nine more employees of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The news was announced by the BEST Public Relations Officer in Mumbai.

This takes the total number of affected BEST employees to 137. At the end of last week, the total number of fatalities from among BEST staffers stood at eight. The first COVID-19 case was reported on April 4 and within a month the number of cases had risen to 108.

According to reports, the BEST workers union had earlier appealed to people to stay home as cases continue to rise. The workers' union had appealed to its 40,000 employees to stay home from Monday and ensure 100% lockdown in services, pending its demand for Rs 1 crore in medical insurance for every employee and their family.