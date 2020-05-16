Coronavirus in Mumbai: BEST positive cases cross 100-mark

MUMBAI: The total number of Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking employees tested positive of the COVID-19 crossed the 100-mark on Friday. Ten fresh cases were reported on Friday which is the highest ever detected in a single day taking the total number of positive cases to 108.
The first COVID-19 case was reported on April 4 and within a month the number of cases rose to 108. Meanwhile, one more employee of the traffic department succumbed to COVID-19 on Thursday late night.
The deceased was an employee of the traffic department and have been undergoing treatment at a city hospital. The total number of deaths among BEST staffers now stands at 7. However, on a brighter side, five more employees were discharged on Friday. The total number of discharges stands at 42 on Friday.
