Coronavirus in Mumbai: BEST positive cases cross 100-mark

MUMBAI: The total number of Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking employees tested positive of the COVID-19 crossed the 100-mark on Friday. Ten fresh cases were reported on Friday which is the highest ever detected in a single day taking the total number of positive cases to 108.

The first COVID-19 case was reported on April 4 and within a month the number of cases rose to 108. Meanwhile, one more employee of the traffic department succumbed to COVID-19 on Thursday late night.