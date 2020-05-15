Coronavirus in Mumbai: Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation thrash vegetable vendor; incident on video

On Thursday morning, sanitation department officials with the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) were caught on camera brutally beating up a vegetable vendor in the middle of the road in Dombivli. The incident took place at Aajade village naka near Krida Sankul ground in Dombivli at 6.30 am on Thursday.

In a video which was recorded by a passer-by, it can be seen that he was first beaten by two boys who used their hands and legs. Later, two on duty sanitation department personnel beat him up with wooden sticks and other also joined them.

The vegetable vendor in question has been identified as Krishan Gupta, a resident of Aajade village in Dombivli. He lives there with his wife, three daughter and parents. He was a jobless during the lockdown and had decided to try out the new business of vegetable selling to bear the expenses of his family.