Coronavirus in Mumbai: Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation thrash vegetable vendor; incident on video

On Thursday morning, sanitation department officials with the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) were caught on camera brutally beating up a vegetable vendor in the middle of the road in Dombivli. The incident took place at Aajade village naka near Krida Sankul ground in Dombivli at 6.30 am on Thursday.
In a video which was recorded by a passer-by, it can be seen that he was first beaten by two boys who used their hands and legs. Later, two on duty sanitation department personnel beat him up with wooden sticks and other also joined them.
The vegetable vendor in question has been identified as Krishan Gupta, a resident of Aajade village in Dombivli. He lives there with his wife, three daughter and parents. He was a jobless during the lockdown and had decided to try out the new business of vegetable selling to bear the expenses of his family.
According to the victim, on Thursday morning, five to ten sanitation department personnel rushed to spot where he was selling his wares. They were lifting his weighting scale from his cart, following which he asking them about it. Thereafter, one of them beat him, followed by other officials beating him with a wooden stick.
Following the incident, he approached the Manpada police station and filed a case against them. The Manpada police has filed a non-cognizable case under section 323, 504 of Indian Penal Code.
According to Gupta, the accused Atul is a KDMC sanitation department employee. Atul along with the others are KDMC sanitation department employees and they all live in Aajade village.
Dadahari Chaure, senior police inspector Manpada Dombivli said, "We have registered a NC against the accused. We will investigation the matter".
Madhavi Phophale, PRO from the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation said, "We have seen the video of sanitation department personnel’s assault of a vegetable vendor in Dombivli. We will take strict action against those people whose will be found guilty. No one has the authority to beat anyone.”
