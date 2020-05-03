UP cop suspended after video of him thrashing a man goes viral; initial report had claimed they used 'minimal force'

On Sunday a video surfaced, purportedly from Uttar Pradesh's Etawah district, showing a police official thrashing a man with a stick as he lies on the ground and cries and pleads for clemency. The blows land indiscriminately, on various parts of his body.

The video appears to have been filmed from a higher vantage point and gives an aerial view of the incident.

The disturbing video was shared by many including the Twitter handle of the Samajwadi Party. According to reports, the video was filmed on May 1. NDTV adds that the man being assaulted was reportedly mentally challenged.

"The barbaric face of the UP police appears again in Biba Mau village of Etawah," the Samajwadi Party tweeted. It added that an innocent mentally handicapped youth had been brutally beaten and said that the suspension of the responsible official after the video went viral was "insufficient". The party called for investigation and suspension for the station house officer as well.