Coronavirus in Mumbai: Low impact of BEST workers union’s stay-home call

Mumbai: The stay-home call issued by the BEST workers' union on May 15 went largely unheeded, with more than80 per cent of the buses of the Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking turning out on the roads on Monday.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the BEST has become the lifeline of the city, transporting essential service providers to and from work each day since the lockdown went into effect on March 25.

So far, there are 128 BEST employees down with corona, after eight more new cases emerged on Monday, including eight deaths, according to the chief medical officer of the undertaking, Dr. Anil Kumar Singhal.

In the light of the rising number of cases, last week, the BEST workers' union had appealed to its 40,000 employees to stay home from Monday and ensure 100 per cent lockdown in services, pending its demand for Rs 1 crore in medical insurance for every employee and their family.