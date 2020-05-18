Mumbai: Fire breaks out at a residential building in Mazgaon area

A fire broke out at a residential building in Mazgaon area on Monday afternoon, said the Mumbai Fire Brigade's chief fire officer Prabhat Rahangdale.
The fire was confined to two flats on 6th floor of a ground plus 7 floored Shirin Manzil building in Mazgaon.
Apparently, smoke was logged on the entire floor and the fire department immediately started the rescue operation.
Rahangdale said that two people have been rescued from the 5th floor of the smoke logged building and brought to a safer place by staircase. However, seven people are stranded on the 7th floor flat but they are at a safer location and efforts are being made by the firemen to rescue them.
Four fire engines are present at the spot to douse the fire completely and rescue the residents.
