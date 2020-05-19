Lockdown 4.0 in Maharashtra: Will wine shops, salons, Ola, Uber function in Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai and Pune? Here's the full list of revised guidelines

In the wake of Lockdown 4.0 enforced in order to contain the novel coronavirus pandemic, the Maharashtra Government on Tuesday has released a revised list of guidelines. These guidelines will be implemented from May 22, said the order signed by Chief Secretary Ajoy Mehta.
According to the lastest guidelines, all Municipal Coroporations of MMR region including MCGM, Municipal Coroporations of Pune, Solapur, Aurangabad, Malegaon, Nashik, Dhule, Jalgaon, Amravati and Akola are in the Red Zone, while the remaining areas of the state are in the Non Red Zone (Orange and Green Zones).
The following activities shall be permitted in the Red Zone:
1. All essential shops which are allowed and permitted to remain open before this order, shall continue to do so.
2. All non-essential shops will be allowed to continue as per relaxations and guidelines issued before this order and are in operation as per the policy of respective Municipal Corporation. Liquor shops will continue to operate if permitted home delivery or otherwise.
3. The shops/malls/establishments/indastries, which are not allowed to open in red zone, will be permitted to remain open, from 9am to 5pm only for the purpose of upkeep and maintenance of material/plant and machinery/ furniture etc. and for pre-monsoon protection activities of property and goods. However no other activity (commercial production etc) will be allowed.
4. E-commerce activity for essential as well as non-essential items & material.
5. All the industrial units which are permitted to operate.
6. All construction sites (Public/Private) which are allowed to remain open and operational. All pre-monsoon works (Public/Private) which are allowed.
7. Taxis, cab aggregators, rickshaws are not allowed. In a four-wheeler (driver + 2) and two-wheeler (only rider) for essential work is allowed.
8. All activities which are allowed and permitted before this order shall continue to be permitted. However, all private offices will remain shut.
The following activities shall be permitted in Non Red Zone:
1. No permission is needed from any govt. authority to undertake or perform permitted activities.
2. Sports complexes & Stadia and other public open spaces will be permitted to remain open for individual exercises. However, spectators and group activities will not be allowed. All physical exercise and other activities will be done with social distancing norms.
3. Two Wheeler (only rider), Three Wheeler (1 +2), Four Wheeler (1+2) is allowed.
4. Intra district bus service will be allowed with maximum 50% capacity per bus with physical distancing and sanitation measures.
5. All markets/shops will remain open from 9am to 5 pm. If any crowding or failure of social distancing norms is seen the authorities will immediately close down such market/shops.
Here are the activities prohibited across the state:
1. All domestic and international air travel of passengers, except for domestic medical services, domestic air ambulance and for security purposes or purposes as permitted by MHA.
2. Metro rail services.
3. Schools, colleges, educational training, coaching institutions etc. shall remain closed.
4. Hotels, Restaurants and other Hospitality services except those meant for housing health/police/Govt official/healthcare workers/stranded persons including tourists and for quarantine facilities and running canteen at bus depots, railway stations and airports. Restaurants shall be permitted to operate Kitchens for home delivery of food items
5. All cinema halls, shopping malls, museums, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars and auditoriums, assembly halls and similar places.
6. All social/politics/sports/entertainment/ academia/cultural religious function other gatherings and large congregations.
