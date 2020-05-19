Lockdown 4.0 in Maharashtra: Will wine shops, salons, Ola, Uber function in Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai and Pune? Here's the full list of revised guidelines

In the wake of Lockdown 4.0 enforced in order to contain the novel coronavirus pandemic, the Maharashtra Government on Tuesday has released a revised list of guidelines. These guidelines will be implemented from May 22, said the order signed by Chief Secretary Ajoy Mehta.

According to the lastest guidelines, all Municipal Coroporations of MMR region including MCGM, Municipal Coroporations of Pune, Solapur, Aurangabad, Malegaon, Nashik, Dhule, Jalgaon, Amravati and Akola are in the Red Zone, while the remaining areas of the state are in the Non Red Zone (Orange and Green Zones).

The following activities shall be permitted in the Red Zone:

1. All essential shops which are allowed and permitted to remain open before this order, shall continue to do so.

2. All non-essential shops will be allowed to continue as per relaxations and guidelines issued before this order and are in operation as per the policy of respective Municipal Corporation. Liquor shops will continue to operate if permitted home delivery or otherwise.

3. The shops/malls/establishments/indastries, which are not allowed to open in red zone, will be permitted to remain open, from 9am to 5pm only for the purpose of upkeep and maintenance of material/plant and machinery/ furniture etc. and for pre-monsoon protection activities of property and goods. However no other activity (commercial production etc) will be allowed.