Mumbai: BMC panned on Instagram for insensitive COVID-19 meme featuring 'Paatal Lok'

‘Paatal Lok’ – an Amazon Prime original series produced by Anushka Sharma has garnered positive reviews for its unique and thrilling concept, loved by viewers who have binge-watched amid the coronavirus lockdown.
Following suit of every trend under the sun, the show inspired a plethora of memes that surfaced online. One of these was also shared by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) Instagram page.
The image showed an indoor view of a house as 'Swarg Lok', a man wearing a mask as 'Dharti Lok', and a group of people as 'Paatal Lok'. It was captioned as, “If a man wears mask outdoors, he is a good man. If a man stays home, he is a great man.”
However the meme didn’t sit well by a section of social media users, who stated that the picture was insensitive, since not many have the choice to stay at a plush house as described in the picture.
One user wrote, “Hi BMC! Maybe the people in Pataal Lok would also stay in if they had a house like the first. So repeat after me - "Social distancing is for the elite".”
Meanwhile another commented, “I really want to know which agency is handling this page. Lately it looks like a meme page. I like it but at this point should be more informative.”
The BMC Instagram page currently holds 73.9K followers.
Exploring the dark recesses of immorality, Paatal Lok aims at being neo-noir entertainment that is inspired by the traditional concepts of of Swargalok (heaven), Dharti Lok (earth), and Patal Lok (netherworld), and delves into the interplay within the four estates of democracy.
The over three-minute trailer gives a glimpse into a layered crime story, which revolves around Hathi Ram Chaudhary, a police officer in Delhi who is put on an extremely high-profile case.
He is on the lookout for four criminals -- serial killer Vishal "Hathoda" Tyagi (Abhishek Banerjee), Tope "Chaaku" Singh (Jagjeet Sandhu), Kabir M. (Aasif Khan), and Mary "Cheeni" Lyngdoh (Mairembam Ronaldo Singh) -- behind a failed assassination attempt of a well-known journalist Sanjeev Mehra (Neeraj Kabi). The thrilling chase leads him to the dark alleys of -- 'Paatal Lok'.
The trailer also introduced Gul Panag as Renu, Chaudhary's wife.
"The show has been a labour of love, and I hope audiences across the globe experience the same joy we did creating it," said Anushka's brother Karnesh Ssharma, who is a producer of the show at the actress's Clean Slate Filmz.
The nine-part Amazon Original Series, stars Jaideep Ahlawat, is directed by Avinash Arun and Prosit Roy. It is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
