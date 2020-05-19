Mumbai: BMC panned on Instagram for insensitive COVID-19 meme featuring 'Paatal Lok'

‘Paatal Lok’ – an Amazon Prime original series produced by Anushka Sharma has garnered positive reviews for its unique and thrilling concept, loved by viewers who have binge-watched amid the coronavirus lockdown.

Following suit of every trend under the sun, the show inspired a plethora of memes that surfaced online. One of these was also shared by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) Instagram page.

The image showed an indoor view of a house as 'Swarg Lok', a man wearing a mask as 'Dharti Lok', and a group of people as 'Paatal Lok'. It was captioned as, “If a man wears mask outdoors, he is a good man. If a man stays home, he is a great man.”