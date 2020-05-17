What is the Tarun Tejpal rape case? How is Anushka Sharma's Paatal Lok linked to rape-accuse journalist?

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma has produced the recently released Amazon Prime series - 'Paatal Lok'. The show has been inspired by the Indian realms of 'Paatal Lok', 'Swarga Lok,' and 'Dharti Lok.' It shows a trifurcation of the modern-day world into the three lokas and describes the world of the business section as 'Swarga Lok,' world of the working section as 'Dharti Lok,' and that of the criminals as 'Paatal Lok.' The story of the show revolves around a failed attempt to assassinate a renowned journalist in the country. Produced by Anushka Sharma's Clean Slate Films and created by Sudip Sharma, it is based on rape-accused Tarun Tejpal's book 'The Story of My Assassins'.

What is the Tarun Tejpal rape case?

Tehelka editor-in-chief Tarun Tejpal had been accused of rape by his colleague. He is charged with several sections of the Indian Penal Code for sexually assaulting his junior colleague inside a lift of a resort hotel in Goa during the magazine's event in November 2013.

Tejpal has been booked under sections 376 (rape), 341 (wrongful restraint), 342 (wrongful confinement) 354A (sexual harassment) and 354B (criminal assault), of the Indian Penal Code.

The trial, which began in September 2017, was delayed after Tejpal, appealed to the Supreme Court pleading quashing of the charges framed against him by the Court. The apex court, while disposing of his plea in August this year, had directed the lower court to complete the trial within six months. The trial proceedings were out of bounds for media persons as it was an in-camera trial at a district court in North Goa's Mapusa town.

