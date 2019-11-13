Tarun Tejpal's lawyers grill victim for 3rd consecutive day

Panaji: Defence lawyers representing former Tehelka editor-in-chief Tarun Tejpal who has been accused of rape, continued to cross examine the victim for the third consecutive day on Wednesday, during the in-camera trial at a district court in North Goa's Mapusa town.

Speaking to reporters, special public prosecutor Francisco Tavora said that the cross examination would spill over into Thursday.

"The victim has been cross examined for the third day in a row and the cross examination will continue in camera on Thursday also," Tavora said. The trial proceedings are out of bounds for media persons.

Tejpal is charged with several sections of the Indian Penal Code for sexually assaulting his junior colleague inside a lift of a resort hotel in Goa during the magazine's event in November 2013.

Tejpal has been booked under sections 376 (rape), 341 (wrongful restraint), 342 (wrongful confinement) 354A (sexual harassment) and 354B (criminal assault), of the Indian Penal Code.

The trial, which began in September 2017, was delayed after Tejpal, appealed to the Supreme Court pleading quashing of the charges framed against him by the Court. The apex court, while disposing of his plea in August this year, had directed the lower court to complete the trial within six months.