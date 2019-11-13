Bhima Koregaon: Navlakha moves HC seeks pre-arrest protection

Mumbai: Human rights activist Gautam Navlakha moved the Bombay High Court on Wednesday seeking pre-arrest protection. The HC is likely to hear his application for pre-arrest relief on Thursday morning.

This comes after a Pune sessions court turned down Navlakha's anticipatory bail application on Tuesday.

A bench of Justice Prakash Naik is likely to take up the application moved by Navlakha for anticipatory bail. The bench had earlier this month refused to entertain his plea and had instead asked Navlakha to approach the Pune sessions court, which is seized up with the cases against him and other activists.

The Pune court after hearing his plea, on Tuesday rejected his application stating that his "custodial interrogation" was necessary.

Notably, the Delhi-based activist can be arrested anytime soon by the Pune police which is investigating the case against dozen of human rights activists. All of them have been booked for allegedly instigating the Bhima-Koregaon riots that took place in Pune in January 2018 and also for having links with the banned Communist Party of India (Maoist).

These activists are also booked for having links with Naxal groups and for plotting to kill prime minister Narendra Modi. They have been accordingly booked for sedition, waging war against the country and also under the relevant provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).