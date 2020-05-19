5-star Garbage-Free Cities: Navi Mumbai ranked among top 6 in India

The cities are judged on 25 parameters, including solid waste management, door-to-door wet and dry waste collection, dustbins placed in public places, beautification, cleanliness of surface water and drains, citizen feedback, land filling in scientific manner in solid waste plant and cleanliness.

Maharashtra on Monday recorded its second highest surge of 2,033 Covid-19 cases - after Monday's 2,347 - and notched 51 deaths on the first day of lockdown 4.0. This comes to a staggering surge of around 85 new cases every hour and a death rate of roughly two fatalities every hour in the state.

With 51 fatalities - down from the previous high of 63 notched on May 17 -- the state death toll now stands at 1,249 and the total number of coronavirus patients increased from 33,053 to 35,058 on Monday, after the previous steepest single-day jump of 2,347 recorded on Sunday.