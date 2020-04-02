Coronavirus in Mumbai: BMC forms task force to provide food, shelter to homeless, migrant labourers

MUMBAI: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has formed a team of 33 officials to systematically accommodate beggars, homeless and migrant labours who are stranded in different parts of the city due to the lockdown. The civic body has identified 10 locations across the city to accommodate the needy and provide them with food.

These officials who are of deputy collector rank have been entrusted the responsibility of collating details and numbers of people stranded in different parts of the city, ensuring they get shelter and food.

Officers have been appointed as ward-wise nodal officers and the work and the task have been centrally divided into two parts - Mumbai city and Mumbai suburbs.