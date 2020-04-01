Coronavirus in Mumbai: BMC has transformed Andheri sports complex into migrant shelter home

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has transformed civic run recreational complex to temporary shelter homes for the migrant and daily wage workers stuck in the city. Most of the labourers are daily wage workers at construction sites in the city.
With projects getting stalled amid the sudden announcement of the 21-day lockdown, most of them are headed back to their hometowns. In order to dissuade them from leaving, the civic body has set up temporary shelter facilities.
The civic run Shahaji Raje (Andheri) sports complex situated beside Azad Nagar metro station in the suburbs has been made a temporary shelter of daily wage workers living in the city.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)