Coronavirus in Mumbai: Ajit Pawar warns of harsher steps, says people out on roads, becoming ‘carrier’ will face action

Mumbai: Deputy CM Ajit Pawar on Tuesday warned the government will be compelled to take harsher steps if citizens continue to breach prohibitory orders.

He expressed displeasure over people flouting the lockdown order and prohibition of assembly of five despite govt’s repeated appeal. Though the government has closed interstate and district borders, people are still seen travelling.

Pawar’s warning comes at a time when the threat of local and community transmission of coronavirus infection looms large. Some of the extreme steps may include complete stoppage of vehicular movements except emergency and essential services, suspension of sale of auto fuel, distribution and sale of essential goods in a given time period and punitive action against those engaged in hoarding, speculation, blackmarketing of essential goods, masks and sanitizers.

A few minutes after the Pune dist administration restricted the movement of people and ordered the suspension of sale of petrol and diesel, all vehicles except those on essential services, people working for eradication of corona, those working for essential services and commodities, and people requiring medical services.T

he Nashik district collector has introduced rationing of petrol and diesel sale whereby two wheeler owners will get petrol worth only Rs 100 per day and four wheelers will get up to Rs 1,000 per day.