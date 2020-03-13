'No Jyotiraditya Scindia-like figure in Maha govt': Ajit Pawar asks BJP to keep its flock together

Mumbai: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Friday took a swipe at the Bharatiya Janata Party saying that there is no "Jyotiraditya Scindia-like" figure in ranks of ruling allies in the state. He instead asked the BJP to keep a watch over its legislators who were not present in the assembly. Pawar was reacting to BJP leader and former Finance Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar's remark that the Congress and NCP legislators should remember that just like Madhya Pradesh, there will be a Jyotiraditya Scindia in Maharashtra too,

In his reply to the debate on annual budget 2020-21 in the state assembly, Pawar, who holds the finance portfolio, also commented on Mungantiwar's admission yesterday that BJP deceived the one-time ally Shiv Sena last year and that it was a mistake.

"There is no pardon for the mistake," Pawar said, looking in the direction of Chief Minister and Sena president Uddhav Thackeray leading to laughter in the House.

The Shiv Sena and the BJP parted ways after the assembly elections last year due to differences over power-sharing. The Sena later joined hands with the Congress and the NCP, its political rivals then, to form government.