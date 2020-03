Latest coronavirus update: Proactive approach needed to tackle virus spread, says Devendra Fadnavis

Mumbai: Expressing concerns after five persons have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in Pune, Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday said the state government should adopt a proactive approach to tackle the spread of coronavirus.

"Proactive work is required. If the government takes some decision we will support them. The decision must be taken after considering experts. At the same time, it is necessary that people do not panic about the situation. Precautions and care should be taken whenever required," Fadnavis told media here.

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope informed that five persons have been tested positive for coronavirus in Pune so far and 40 people who returned from Dubai have been screened for the deadly disease.

On Tuesday, Sanjeeva Kumar, Special Secretary (Health) said the total number of positive cases of coronavirus reached 50 and of these 34 are Indian nationals and 16 are citizens of Italy.