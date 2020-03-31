Coronavirus in Mumbai: After appeal from CM Mamata Banerjee, Maharashtra govt provides aid to migrant workers stranded in Mira Road

Around 700-odd workers hailing from various villages in West Bengal, who have been stranded since the lockdown and allegedly left to fend for themselves by their employers at a construction site in Mira Road, were finally bailed out by the state government authorities on Monday.

The action came after frantic appeals from the construction workers caught the attention of a legislator in West Bengal who in turn alerted Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee about their plight. Banerjee then coordinated with her Maharashtra counterpart, Uddhav Thackeray, to find a solution. Thackeray immediately deputed a team led by local legislator Pratap Sarnaik to resolve the issue and ensure the well-being of the migrant workers.

“After receiving directions from my superiors, I immediately established contact with the labour department and reached the sprawling construction site of J. P. Infra. Immediate arrangements to facilitate provision of food, water, medical support and other needed facilities have been made.

The representative of the construction company who was also summoned has promised to clear the pending wages of all the workers in a couple of days. I am personally monitoring the situation,” informed Sarnaik.Notably, Banerjee had already written to other chief ministers urging them to direct their administrations to support and take care of migrant workers of the state who have been stranded due to the 21-day lockdown.