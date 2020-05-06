Coronavirus in Mumbai: 68 new COVID-19 cases in Dharavi, one death

Mumbai: Dharavi on Wednesday reported 68 new cases of coronavirus and one death due to the infection, informed Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

So far Dharavi has recorded a total of 773 cases and 21 deaths due to COVID-19.

According to the state health department, Maharashtra today recorded a total of 1233 new cases of coronavirus and 34 deaths.

With this, the total tally of coronavirus cases in the state has reached 16,758 and the death toll stands at 651.