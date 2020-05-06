Mumbai Fire Update: Fire inside Aarey; Aaditya Thackeray, Mumbai Police respond quickly

A Twitter user, Zoru Bhathena, on Wednesday evening took to the microblogging app and posted a video of a fire inside the Aarey forest in Mumbai.
He wrote, "Fire Inside Aarey - near SRPF. Kindly take necessary action." The Twitter user also tagged Mumbai Police, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and Maharashtra Forest Department in the tweet.
Minister of Environment in Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's Cabinet, Aaditya Thackeray, was quick to respond. "Checking right away," he said.
"We have informed the control room to send nearest mobile van for support," said Mumbai Police.
According to sources, flames were seen around 6:30 in the evening and it was doused around 7:00 pm. The place is in the interiors of the Aarey forest, opposite to JVLR.
BMC control room stated, they haven't received any complaint and no vans were mobilised. A localite claimed the the fire got extinguished on it's own and no vans were seen. She also added, these incidents of fire are seen once every week.
