Coronavirus in Mumbai: MMRDA to build 1,000-bed mega-hospital in BKC

Mumbai: A makeshift 1,000-bed mega-hospital is coming up at a fast pace in the commercial hub of Bandra-Kurla Complex on the lines of Wuhan in China, a top official said here on Wednesday.

The hospital is being constructed by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) at a sprawling ground in the BKC. "The work on the hospital started on April 28. It will be ready within a fortnight as a major isolation facility for non-critical Covid-19 cases," an MMRDA official told IANS.

The hospital will occupy the ground normally used for exhibitions, political rallies and mega cultural-social events. On May 5, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Urban Development Minister Eknath Shinde -- who is overseeing the project -- visited the BKC to review the progress of the work. "The 1,000-bed hospital is coming up on the lines of the hospital in Wuhan," said Shinde later.