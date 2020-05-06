Maha govt asks private doctors in Mumbai to report to hospitals treating coronavirus patients

Maharashtra with 15,525 cases is the worst-affected state, the number of COVID-19 cases in the country reached 49,391, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday morning.

Amid rising COVID-19 cases, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Tuesday decided to withdraw the relaxations given from lockdown in Mumbai city, including the permission to reopen liquor shops, and declared only essential services will be available from Wednesday.

In an order issued in the night, the BMC said only groceries, medical stores and chemist shops will be allowed to remain open in the city. The relaxations given by the Maharashtra government to run certain non-essential services and shops are withdrawn, it said.