How will BMC bell the cat?

Mumbai: After receiving numerous complaints of private hospitals charging exorbitant rates for the treatment of Covid-19 patients , the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has, curiously enough, sought suggestions from private hospitals on the subject.

Last Saturday, it held a meeting with the president of the private hospitals' association and the CEOs of all private hospitals and said a decision would shortly be forthcoming.

The co-convener of the Jan Arogya Abhiyan, Dr Abhijit More, said, instead of acting against private hospitals for overcharging patients during the pandemic, the BMC is seeking suggestions from them.

Why is the BMC seeking suggestions from private hospitals for Covid-19 charges? he questioned. On March 18, the BMC had directed all private hospitals to charge Rs 4,000 or 50 per cent of the total bill per bed.