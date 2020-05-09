Coronavirus in Mumbai: 60-year-old COVID-19 patient commits suicide at SevenHills Hospital in Andheri

A 60-year-old COVID-19 male patient has committed suicide at SevenHills Hospital in Andheri on Saturday. According to the doctors, the patient was from Vikhroli East. The patient committed suicide by hanging on the ninth floor of the Hospital, said the doctors.

Earlier, on April 15, a 29-year-old woman who had tested positive for coronavirus had allegedly committed suicide at the BYL Nair Hospital in the city. The police had said she hanged herself with a dupatta in the bathroom of ward number 25.

Meanwhile, the total COVID-19 positive cases in the state of Maharashtra is inching towards the 20,000 mark. Mumbai, alone, has crossed 12,000 cases. The death toll in Mumbai stands at 462 on Saturday.

Also, over one lakh cases of lockdown violations were registered and 19,297 persons were arrested ever since prohibitory orders were enforced in Maharashtra in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, police said on Saturday.

At least 1.02 lakh cases were registered under section 188 (disobeying an order passed by a public servant) of the Indian Penal Code, an official said.

The police have also collected fines to the tune of over Rs 3.76 crore for various offences in this period, he said.

(With PTI inputs)