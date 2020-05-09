Sachin Tendulkar financially aids 4,000 underprivileged people in Mumbai to lead battle against COVID-19

Tendulkar has donated Rs 25 lakh each to Prime Minister's Relief Fund and the Maharashtra Chief Minister Relief Fund to help the nation in fight against COVID-19.

Not only Tendulkar, the entire cricket fraternity is leading India's fight against the virus by providing the medical supplements and gears to fight the outbreak. That also includes financially helping the ones in need.

Meanwhile, coronavirus has brought the entire sporting world to a standstill, including India's very own cricket festival, the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The 13th edition of the IPL which was slated to begin from March 27, has been suspended indefinitely by the Board of Control for Cricket in India.

With that said, the fate of the IPL still remains unclear whether the league will happen this year or not, since the cricket calendar is filled with action in the second half of the year.