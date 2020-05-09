Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma donate Rs 5 lakh each to Mumbai Police personnel to combat COVID-19 crisis

Virat Kohli and wife Anushka Sharma continue to aid India in its battle against the deadly coronavirus pandemic.

The star-studded pair contributed Rs. 5 lakh each to the welfare of Mumbai Police.

Commending the same, the Commissioner of Mumbai Police, Shri Param Bir Singh, took to Twitter to assure that their contribution will safeguard the frontline workers in the battle against COVID-19.

"Thank you, @imVkohli and @AnushkaSharma for contributing Rs. 5 lacs each towards the welfare of Mumbai Police personnel. Your contribution will safeguard those at the frontline in the fight against Coronavirus," the tweet read.