Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma donate Rs 5 lakh each to Mumbai Police personnel to combat COVID-19 crisis

Virat Kohli and wife Anushka Sharma continue to aid India in its battle against the deadly coronavirus pandemic.
The star-studded pair contributed Rs. 5 lakh each to the welfare of Mumbai Police.
Commending the same, the Commissioner of Mumbai Police, Shri Param Bir Singh, took to Twitter to assure that their contribution will safeguard the frontline workers in the battle against COVID-19.
"Thank you, @imVkohli and @AnushkaSharma for contributing Rs. 5 lacs each towards the welfare of Mumbai Police personnel. Your contribution will safeguard those at the frontline in the fight against Coronavirus," the tweet read.
Earlier, the skipper and bollywood diva had donated an undisclosed amount to both Prime Minister's Relief Fund and the Maharashtra Chief Minister Relief Fund.
Not only Kohli, the entire cricket fraternity is leading India's fight against the virus by providing the medical supplements and gears to fight the outbreak. That also includes financially helping the ones in need.
Meanwhile, coronavirus has brought the entire sporting world to a standstill, including India's very own cricket festival, the Indian Premier League (IPL).
The 13th edition of the IPL which was slated to begin from March 27, has been suspended indefinitely by the Board of Control for Cricket in India.
With that said, the fate of the IPL still remains unclear whether the league will happen this year or not, since the cricket calendar is filled with action in the second half of the year.