Coronavirus in Mira Bhayandar: With 68 new cases, tally approaches 2,000 mark; death toll at 95

The twin-city of Mira Bhayandar is fast approaching the 2,000 mark for COVID-19 cases. With 68 new cases being recorded on Thursday, the number of the total number of positive coronavirus cases registered by the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) has now climbed to 1,950. Moreover, four more deaths were reported, taking the number of casualties to 95.

Meanwhile, 46 people have fully recovered from the infection and were discharged from designated hospitals. This brings the number of active cases to 807. Till date 1,048 people have managed to beat the virus.

According to official information on COVID-19 tests, the MBMC had conducted 5,350 swab tests till Thursday. Among these, 3,070 people tested negative and 1,950 people tested positive. The reports of 330 people were still awaited from the designated laboratories.

Thirty out of the 68 patients who tested positive were unlinked and the cases were reported from new areas. 38 were contact cases linked to those who had earlier tested positive for COVID-19. The surge in the number of cases is bound to reduce the doubling time, which has become a worrying factor for the civic administration.