Coronavirus in Navi Mumbai: As city sees record single day spike of 202 cases, NMMC sets up ‘COVID-19 war room’

With 202 new positive cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) recorded its maximum number of cases in a single day. The civic chief blamed relaxations in the lockdown as being one of the reasons for the spike in positive cases in the city.

For the second consecutive day, the city saw more than 150 positive cases. This takes the total number of positive cases to 4,491 as of Thursday.

Abbasaheb Misal, the municipal commissioner of Navi Mumbai said that the movement of people has increased after relaxation of the lockdown, opining that this was one of the reasons for the rise in positive cases. However, he urged people not to panic as the local body has made adequate arrangements to handle COVID-19 cases. He also attributed the special mass screening as being an important reason behind the rise in positive cases.

“The rise in the number of positive cases is also due to the special mass screening. It is good that cases are being reported through mass screening. This will help us in preventing the spread of the virus,” said Misal.

He added, “We are carrying out the mass screenings in slums where people are not aware enough to come to the hospital by themselves. This mass screening is helping us reach the infected people and prevent further spread,” said Misal.

So far, the civic body has screened over 32,000 citizens across the city.

Meanwhile, the civic body has also set up a ‘COVID-19 war room’ at the municipal headquarters in Belapur. The purpose of the war room is to tackle coronavirus infections during the monsoon. A separate helpline number has also been made available in the war room to provide health-related advice to citizens.

The health helpline number is 022-27567269.

“The war room will disseminate the information received daily from the state and central government regarding COVID-19, compile and send it to the various government departments on time,” said Misal.

He added that it will also help in the review of the daily situation and in taking a further course of action.