Coronavirus in Mira Bhayandar: After weeks, MBMC’s daily caseload drops below 100

48 out of the 77 patients who tested positive on Sunday were un-linked, while 29 turned out to be contact cases linked to those who had earlier tested positive for COVID-19. With the latest additions, the total number of patients has reached 11,596 and with a total of 9,665 recoveries so far. The number of active patients undergoing treatment at various private and public health care facilities has gone down to 1,542. Consequently, the recovery rate now stands at 83.35%.

However, in a major cause for concern, the death toll has climbed to 389 with three more fatalities being reported within a span of 24 hours, taking the overall case fatality rate (CFR) to 3.35%.

As per MBMC records, 25,391 people were under observation, even as a total of 39,017 swab samples have been sent for testing so far. Out of this, 27,155 tested negative, 11,596 positive and the reports of 266 people were still awaited. A total of 13,447 swab tests have been taken in this month.