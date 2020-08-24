Extra Covid patients paid in Thane hospitals: Rs 1.82 crore

The audit conducted by Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), after complaints from the patients regarding overcharging of Covid-19 patients has revealed that private hospitals had over charged patients to the tune of Rs 1.82 crore. The audit team was formed recently by TMC to look into the matter of private hospitals over billing Covid patients.

"The audit report conducted between July 10 to August 21, revealed that Rs 1.82 crore objectionable bill were charged by various Covid hospitals in Thane. While, until now Rs 26.68 lakh amount has been refunded to the patients by the respective hospitals; after TMC's directions," said Sandeep Malvi, deputy municipal commissioner, TMC.

The hospitals were given strict directions as far as charging Covid-19 patients is concerned. Hence, last month the licence of Horizon hospital, which was one of the Covid centres in Thane, was cancelled for a month after finding that the hospital had charged excess amount from Covid patients.

"So far the Horizon hospital has not been re-allotted with the license to run as a Covid centre. At present Thane consists of total 18 hospitals authorised as Covid centres," said Kiran Tayde, chief audit officer, from TMC.

"A total of 4106 bills were received by the TMC audit team. So far 3347 bills has been audited; out of which 1362 bills were found to be objectionable. The total amount of these bills is Rs1.82 crore that has be charged by different hospitals (Covid centres) during an audit conducted by TMC," added Tayde.