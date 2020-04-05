Coronavirus in Mira Bhayandar: 3-year-old along with family members tests positive for COVID-19; cases rise to 15

With seven more people testing positive on Sunday, the number of COVID -19 cases continues to rise in the twin-city of Mira Bhayandar. The total number of positive cases recorded by the Health Department in the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) now stands at 15.

“Apart from a 39-year-old housewife, taxi-driver and a security guard in Mira Road, the patients include the husband, son, daughter-in-law and 3-year-old grand-daughter of a 60-year-old woman from Bhayandar who had tested positive on Saturday,” confirmed MBMC Chief Chandrakant Dange.

As per official statistics, out of the 86 swab samples sent for testing, 39 turned out to be negative, 15 are positive and 32 reports were still awaited.

A total of 825 people in the twin-city with a travel history abroad had been under home quarantine out of which more than 305 had completed the 14 day period, till Sunday. While 439 people were still under home quarantine as 41 are under observation at the quarantine cell in Bhayandar (east).

40 people are currently admitted to isolation wards at hospitals in Bhayandar and Mumbai.

Meanwhile, despite an alarming rise in the number of positive coronavirus cases in the twin-city, some Covidiots, inspite of requests and warnings by the district administration continue to roam around without an iota of worry or concern.

Despite launching a crackdown since the imposition of the lockdown, fresh cases are being registered everyday against motorists-especially bikers for flouting restrictions during the current epidemic crisis.

On Saturday, the traffic police registered 1,112 cases and netted fines amounting Rs. 4.17 lakh. "Despite the threat, people are coming out of the homes and when caught are giving out flimsy reasons. We are doing our best but people should also understand the seriousness of the situation.” said Senior Police Inspector (Traffic)- Anil Pawar.