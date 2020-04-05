Coronavirus in Mumbai: 21-year-old tests positive for COVID-19 in Dharavi; 5th case in the neighbourhood

A 21-year-old has tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Mumbai's crowded neighbourhood of Dharavi. According to sources, the person is from Madina Nagar, Dharavi. The total cases in the slum-dwelling spread over 2.1 square kilometres rose to 5 on Sunday.

The family members of the person have been quarantined to avoid the spread of the disease.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has identified 5 containment zones in the G North ward. The containment zones area:

1. Dr Baliga Nagar, Jasmine Mill Road, Dharavi

2. Vaibhav apartment opp. Abhuday Bank, Dharavi main road, Dharavi, Mahim east

3. Dinkar Apartment, Behind Suryavanshi hall, Veer Savarkar Marg, Dadar west

4. Shakti chawl, Mukund Nagar, Dharavi

5. Madina Nagar, Kutti wadi, Dharavi

In the G North ward, there are a total of 7 positive COVID-19 cases of which 5 are from Dharavi and 2 from the remaining area of the ward. The number of high-risk contacts is 57 and the total of low risk contacts is 187. A total of 3,450 people have been quarantined in the G North ward.

Meanwhile, the current count of COVID-19 patients in the state of Maharashtra is 690. "Till now, Mumbai 29, Pune 17, PCMC 04, Ahmednagar 03, Aurangabad 02 such 55 people have been newly identified as positive for Covid19.Till date 56 people have been cured and discharged from the hospital," tweeted the Health Minister Rajesh Tope.