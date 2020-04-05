Coronavirus in Mumbai: Aaditya Thackeray takes to Twitter to reassure locals that essential supplies are coming

The novel coronavirus outbreak has seen people confined to their homes and most public spaces and offices have been temporarily shut. With India under a lockdown till April 14, political leaders, volunteers and other organisations have stepped up to help essential service personnel and ensure the welfare of citizens.
On Sunday, after a Twitter user reached out for help for a family in Worli, MLA Aaditya Thackeray was quick to respond.
"Please give number, we are reaching out to everyone and all are getting supplies as we reach out," the Worli MLA requested.
The social media post had said that a family in Worli had been subsisting for two days on water and biscuits and that they did not have any ration to eat at home.
This is not the first time the Shiv Sena leader has taken to social media to discuss or coordinate relief measures.
Earlier on Friday, upon being asked if he was aware of Worli Koliwada being sealed, Thackeray had assuaged concerns about the availability of essentials for residents.
"Working on it Shreyas. It has started coming in from yesterday. Quarantine is a tough place to be in and we are also working on health surveys n tests to ensure the quarantine is no longer required," he had written.
Thackeray is not the only politician who has been working to address issues.
Many other politicians, across the country have come together to provide help in whatever way possible.
They have not been deterred by political allegiances, and some have not hesitated to extend support or reach out to those in the opposition.
In India over 3,300 cases have so far been recorded. According to data provided by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, 77 people who had earlier tested positive have passed away, while 266 have been 'cured' or discharged. Globally, the total number of cases has crossed 1,204,700.
