Coronavirus in Mumbai: Aaditya Thackeray takes to Twitter to reassure locals that essential supplies are coming

The novel coronavirus outbreak has seen people confined to their homes and most public spaces and offices have been temporarily shut. With India under a lockdown till April 14, political leaders, volunteers and other organisations have stepped up to help essential service personnel and ensure the welfare of citizens.

On Sunday, after a Twitter user reached out for help for a family in Worli, MLA Aaditya Thackeray was quick to respond.

"Please give number, we are reaching out to everyone and all are getting supplies as we reach out," the Worli MLA requested.

The social media post had said that a family in Worli had been subsisting for two days on water and biscuits and that they did not have any ration to eat at home.