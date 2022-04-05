Cops question BJP MLC Darekar for over 3 hours

Mumbai: The MRA Marg police recorded the statement of BJP leader and member of Maharashtra Legislative Council Pravin Darekar for three and a half hours on Monday in connection with a bank fraud case. The police had issued him a summons and asked him to appear before them on Monday.

Darekar arrived at the police station at 11 am and left after 2.30 pm. While speaking to the media outside the police station, Darekar claimed that he had cooperated with the investigation and would come again if called. He also claimed that the police were seen under pressure.

Darekar was booked by the MRA Marg police for allegedly cheating the government and the Mumbai District Central Cooperative bank by contesting the bank’s elections for the post of director under the labour category; he was president of the bank for many years.

The offence was registered on March 14 on the complaint of Dhananjay Shinde, leader of the Aam Aadmi Party.

Published on: Tuesday, April 05, 2022, 08:35 AM IST