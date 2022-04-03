Bank fraud case: Mumbai Police sends notice to BJP leader Pravin Darekar for questioning

Mumbai Police on Sunday sent a notice to BJP leader Pravin Darekar to appear for questioning on Monday, reported news agency ANI.

A case has been registered against Pravin Darekar in MRA Marg police station.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The police had filed an FIR against him on a complaint by the Aam Aadmi Party leader Dhananjay Shinde against Darekar alleging that the latter forged certain documents to become a member of Pratigya Labour Cooperative Society.

The FIR alleging cheating and criminal conspiracy under the relevant sections of the India Penal Code was lodged on March 14 at the Mata Ramabai Ambedkar Police Station in Mumbai following a complaint received by AAP leader Dhananjay Shinde.

On March 29, the Bombay High Court extended by two weeks the interim protection from arrest granted last week by a sessions court in the city to Darekar in the cheating case.

A single bench presided over by Justice Anuja Prabhudessai extended the relief granted to Darekar after he filed a plea in the HC seeking anticipatory bail in the case.

His plea for such bail was rejected by the sessions court on March 25 though its had, at the time, granted protection from arrest till March 29 so that he could approach the HC for relief.

(With inputs from Agencies)

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, April 03, 2022, 10:50 AM IST