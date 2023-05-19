'Constructive effort is the precursor to transformation': KCR at BRS camp in Maharashtra's Nanded

Bharat Rastra Samithi (BRS) supremo and Telangana chief minister Chandrasekhar Rao exhorted the cross section of the society in Maharashtra to pave way for achieving a transformation from the foundation of democracy. Delivering the keynote address at the training camp of BRS workers and cadre of Maharashtra in Nanded city of the state, the BRS chief said the orientation imparted in the two-day training of the cadre would help transforming the polity of the nation where the thrust was not even the basic amenities till date for the past 75 years. These requirements were thoroughly achieved in the state of Telangana and that transformation is labelled Telangana model. Till we achieve that goal we would strive and accomplish the mission, KCR said amidst cheers from the public.

The hour-long speech of KCR dealt with the subjects pertaining to water and electricity needs and detailed how those requirements were achieved with utmost ease in the state of Telangana.

The BRS supremo said the states like Maharashtra were languishing in a state of backwardness what with the non-supportive governments over the past seven decades.

Commencing his speech at the training camp after lighting lamp in the presence of leaders and representatives belonging to 288 assembly segments spread across Maharashtra the Telangana chief minister said the BRS was formulating a model that aims at bringing a “Sarkar of farmers “with the slogan Ab ki baar kisan Sarkar “.

Citing the examples of development achieved in the countries like Singapore, Malaysia, and China the BRS leader observed that the polity in the country has never concentrated on the issues related to the needy. The political parties he said were basically giving priority to election after elections, but people were never given thrust, he said and added that people should win in the coming days for which the BRS is keen on providing a leadership. Stating that leadership could be groomed from the activists and cadre trained on the orientation camps like Nanded the BRS chief said a change sought for the past 75 years could be realised with the new mission of BRS.

Asserting that the BRS would bring about a change and transformation that provides water and power the two basic needs of the people in general and the farm sector. Expressing concern over the situation on the water supply position in the states like Maharashtra and even Delhi the BRS chief said the mission undertaken by the BRS would pave way for a transformation.

Stating that this goal was achieved in a span of nine years of the formation of Telangana state, the BRS supremo said a six and half year’s basic effort has given scope for the achievement of that requirement. KCR has detailed how the farmers in the country have undertaken various struggles for their just demands that include provision of power and irrigation needs too.

Observing all these things and referring how the goals were achieved with the farmer friendly leadership of BRS in Telangana state the BRS chief said his party was aiming at achieving a goal of constructing a political leadership that proves itself as a beacon life for the coming generations.

During his detailed speech about the political orientation class of the BRS the Telangana chief minister said a new leadership would be groomed in Maharashtra state in 45 thousand villages and 5000 odd municipal wards.

KCR said every village would have nine committees at the booth level and all these committees represent party main, Kisan committee, Yuva committee, Mahila committee, OBC committee, SC affairs committee, ST committee, Minority committee, students committee and the committees pertaining to workers and retired persons also be constituted for strengthening the party from the roots. The BRS chief said the party was floating its executive bodies in all the rural and urban parts of the state and it would aim of expanding the network to the states like Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Chattisgarh in the coming days. He said the trained youths in the orientation camp would be utilised for the expansion of party network in the neighbouring states. Detailing the party network and systematic approaches opted by the BRS the Telangana chief minister said he would tour all the states with the farmers leaders and bring about a transformation that is sought after by the country. Affirming that transformation was the sole aim of the BRS in the existing political scenario the Telangana chief minister said the state of Maharashtra that gave birth to the likes of Shivaji, Dr Ambedkar, Jyothi Bha pile should lead from the front to teach the anti-people politicians a telling lesson through practice. The BRS leader during his speech detailed how the water resources in the country in general and Maharashtra were not utilised to the optimum expressed concern how the political leaders have seen the people as mere voting tools.

The two-day training program of BRS was planned in a systematic manner by the party and KCR said a membership drive would be launched for constituting committees at the village and urban level on a war footing. He said party offices in Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Aurangabad and Marathwada would soon come into existence with food facility for the cadre. KCR said his party would be equipped with technological advancement and each village committee leadership is provided with gadgets that help expanding the social media network. Rajya Sabha MP Santhosh Rao, MLA OF Telangana Jeevan Reddy, BRS leaders Gurnam Singh, Kadam, Himanshu Deshmukh, Maharashtra party leaders and Telangana MLA Jeevan Reddy, chief advisor to chief minister Somesh Kumar were among the leaders present.