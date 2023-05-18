Maharashtra: BRS' mega plan to foray into state; CM KCR to attend 2-day training program of party workers

Telangana CM KCR | Photo: Twitter Image

New Delhi/Hyderabad: In an effort to expand its presence in every village in Maharashtra, Telangana’s ruling party Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) will organise a two-day training program of party leaders in Nanded on May 19 and 20.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will address this two-day workshop in which around 1500 party workers from the state will participate and discuss Telangana’s model of governance.

BRS leaders will run a month-long membership drive in Maharashtra from May 21

BRS party leaders from Maharashtra will be informed about the party's action plan in the state. Thereafter, these leaders will share information about the achievements of BRS in Telangana in every village and accelerate the expansion of the party up to the village level in Maharashtra. From May 21, BRS party will launch a month-long membership drive across Maharashtra.

Telangana's Rythu Bandhu scheme

According to sources, the acceptance of the BRS party has increased rapidly among the people in Maharashtra. Farmer-oriented programmes like Rythu Bandhu, Raythu Bima, drinking water facility in every household and free electricity scheme to all farmers have not been implemented in Maharashtra which will attract the farmers of the state. Telangana government has so far distributed approximately 80000 crore to farmers under Rythu Bandhu scheme. The state government provides ₹10,000 per acre per year as input support to farmers.

As of now, pure drinking water is not being supplied to every household in Maharashtra. In an important state like Maharashtra, the state government does not have adequate farmers welfare schemes. The farmers in Maharashtra are suffering whereas in the neighbouring state of Telangana, the farmers are getting the benefits from Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bima and Free Electricity Schemes.

Month-long membership drive

Dalit Bandhu schemes provide ₹10 lakh support to Dalit youth to start their venture to earn livelihood. All these schemes are now getting popular in Maharashtra. This month-long membership drive at the village level will give impetus to the expansion of BRS across Maharashtra. Shri K Chandrasekhar Rao will deliver a message to the workers in Maharashtra with the slogan 'Abki Baar- Kisan Sarkar' in this two-day workshop at Nanded.

Party committees to be formed at village and district levels

A BRS leader from Nanded said that BRS workers are propagating the policies of the party in all 288 assembly constituencies of Maharashtra. In the two-day workshop, two or three workers from each assembly have been invited. All the 1500 workers will be given detailed information about the farmers welfare schemes and achievements of the BRS government in Telangana so that they can connect to people in every village during the membership drive. Party committees will be formed at the village level and at the district level in Maharashtra. Large number of leaders from other political parties are keen to join the BRS and the party is ready for expansion in Maharashtra at the village level.