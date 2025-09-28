'Conspiracy To Kill Raj Thackeray...': Mumbai Police Former Encounter Specialist Pradeep Sharma Recounts Foiling Assasination Plot Of MNS Chief | File

Former Mumbai police encounter specialist Pradeep Sharma, whose life inspired the upcoming film ‘Ab Tak 112’, sharing a gripping account of how a plot to assassinate Raj Thackeray was foiled. Sharma revealed that during routine surveillance of suspected criminals, he came across intelligence indicating a serious threat to Raj Thackeray’s life.

The plan targeted Thackeray during his upcoming Konkan tour, putting him at significant risk. Understanding the gravity of the situation, Sharma immediately informed Mira Borwankar, who was then the Joint Police Commissioner of Mumbai.

Following Sharma’s warning, the police took swift action. Raj Thackeray was briefed by the commissioner and advised against proceeding with his tour. The planned visit was subsequently canceled, preventing the assassination attempt and ensuring the safety of the political leader. Sharma emphasized that timely intelligence and quick coordination were crucial in averting the danger.

In the interview, Sharma also reflected on the broader challenges of his career, including encounters with organized criminals. He recalled past high-risk operations, such as the 2003 Mulund train blast case, where terrorists linked to Pakistan and Kashmir were planning an attack on Balasaheb Thackeray’s Matoshree residence. Sharma personally led the encounter against the three terrorists while wearing a bulletproof jacket, highlighting the constant risks faced by officers in the line of duty.

Sharma’s revelations provide rare insight into the behind-the-scenes work that goes into protecting public figures in Mumbai. He described how careful monitoring, rapid decision-making, and coordination with senior police officials made it possible to neutralize threats before they could escalate.

Through this interview with NDTV Marathi, Pradeep Sharma not only recounted the plot against Raj Thackeray but also humanized the challenges faced by law enforcement officers dealing with high-profile threats. His account underlines the critical role of vigilance, timely intelligence, and proactive policing in ensuring the safety of leaders and maintaining public security in the city.