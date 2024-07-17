'Conspiracy To Instigate Riots In Vishalgad': Congress' Nana Patole

Nana Patole | PTI

Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole on Wednesday wrote a letter to CM Eknath Shinde in connection with the encroachment at Vishalgad Fort in Kolhapur and said this kind of mob rule does not suit Maharashtra and its ideology.

Patole alleged that there was a conspiracy to instigate riots on the pretext of encroachment removal of Vishalgad. It is nothing but to gain political advantage when the elections are on the corner, he said.

NCP SP state chief Jayant Patil sought action against people behind riots and said even Shivaji Maharaj wouldn't have liked it if riots were happening in his name.

The anti-encroachment drive at Vishalgad Fort, located in Kolhapur district, turned violent on Sunday as a mob hurled stones at police personnel and damaged properties, leading to the arrest of 21 people, according to police.

Patole said that the Vishalgad violence incident has maligned the image of Maharashtra. “People belonging to a particular religion were attacked at Gajapur village and houses and properties were destroyed under the pretext of demolition of encroachment. This ochlocracy is not good for Maharashtra. Rioters should be apprehended and strong action should be initiated against them,” Patole demanded.

“Maharashtra runs on the thoughts of Phule-Shahu-Ambedkar but some people are trying to create a Hindu-Muslim rift in the state for their political gain. No one is against the removal of encroachment on Vishalgad. We should preserve the forts of Shivaji Maharaj,” Patole noted in the letter.

The matter is still pending before the court for a long time. Patole alleged that suddenly the issue of encroachment has been brought to the fore by making some such moves.

“The statement made by Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis in this matter is not related to establishing peace in the state or taking action against the rioters, but to scare a particular religion and gives a different colour to this matter, the statement of the Home Minister is in a way supporting the rioters,” he said.

In a post on the 'X', Jayant Patil said, “We support removal of encroachment in legal ways. There is heavy rain on the Vishalgad and it would be proper if these encroachments should have been removed after the monsoon season gets over. He alleged the government has failed to protect the life and property of citizens and it should take stringent action against rioters.