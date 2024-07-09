'First Rain Exposed Mumbai's Mismanagement': Nana Patole Criticises State Government Over Monsoon Mayhem

Nana Patole | PTI

State Congress president Nana Patole criticized the state government over the water logging situation in Mumbai following intense rain on Sunday night and Monday morning. Patole alleged that the first rain has revealed the inadequacies in Mumbai's monsoon preparation efforts. He asserted, "Chief Minister Shinde blames the heavy rain for waterlogging, but if pre-monsoon preparations had been done properly, waterlogging shouldn't have happened. The Chief Minister is busy saving his throne, and guardian ministers are occupied with setting up their offices in BMC to take commissions."

Patole described the situation in Mumbai as horrible after the first rain, noting widespread flooding in many areas of Mumbai and suburbs. He highlighted the standstill of suburban railway services and heavy traffic jams, attributing these issues to the lack of coordination between Railways and BMC. Patole emphasized the seriousness of Mumbai, the country's economic capital, being submerged in the first rain, stating that Mumbaikars faced difficulties due to the negligence of the Shinde government.

In his criticism of the government, Patole stated, "BMC is being run by the Chief Minister through an administrator. Maharashtra's affairs are also in the wrong hands of Shinde. Mumbai and Maharashtra have suffered a lot as a result. Are the offices of guardian ministers meant to loot Mumbaikars' money?"

Patole further alleged, "Today's situation, never witnessed by Mumbaikars in recent years, shows that the CM should focus on work rather than playing politics." He pointed out issues with road construction in Mumbai, highlighting potholes and leaks on the Coastal Road and cracks on the Atal Setu bridge, questioning if this is the development promised by the Mahayuti government.

Regarding BMC's claims of 100% desilting work completion, Patole said their claims have been exposed, noting that green carpets were laid during CM Shinde's review of desilting work, which he described as now exposed.

Patole also criticized the state government for adjourning the state assembly session due to many MLAs being stuck in trains. He called it an example of the state government's mismanagement.