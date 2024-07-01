Lonavala Bhushi Dam Tragedy: Congress President Nana Patole Questions Govt On Tourist Safety

Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole | PTI

Mumbai: After the Bhushi Dam incident of Lonavala, Congress State President Nana Patole raised the tourist security issue in the state assembly on Monday. In the State assembly session, Patole asked the state government, what security measures it has taken in various tourist places of Maharashtra?

On June 30 five people feared drowned in Bhushi dam in Lonavala, NDRF and police had conducted rescue operation on Monday. Patole called the incident unfortunate. "This is not the first incident in the state, such incident often happens during monsoon. But what mechanism government has set up for the security of people? Many tourist visits various places in Maharashtra like Lonavala, therefore government should clear its stand on security" demanded Patole.

Patole had put adjournment proposal in the assembly on the Lonavala incident. "Government is not paying attention on tourist security therefore Such incidents are happening often. Evasive answers like we will give security, we will make arrangements, are being given which are not acceptable, government should clear its stand." Patole added. Similarly, Many people are doing agitation at Azad maidan, there is mud everywhere in the ground. Is government waiting any untoward incident to happen? no facilities over there" asked the Patole. Government is not watching people's problem seriously." alleged Patole.

Moreover, Patole, drew attention of assembly to Powai, Jai Bheem Nagar, where 650 families are staying on the roads after BMC's encroachment removal action. Patole alleged that despite of order of the assembly speaker, Rahul Narwekar, families are still on the road. "If government is with the builder then it should say so. it is not good, if people are staying like insects in economical capital of the country. it is serious, if government is not following order's of speaker." alleged Patole.