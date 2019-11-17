Congress-NCP pay homage to Bal Thackeray for the first time amidst Maha impasse

For the first time, the Congress and Nationalist Congress Party paid homage to the founder of the Shiv Sena, the late Bal Thackeray on his seventh death anniversary and later the Bharatiya Janata Party also joined in, on Sunday.

The day started with thousands of Shiv Sainiks coming from across Maharashtra and queuing up at 'Shivtirth' for their turn to offer tributes to the charismatic and firebrand leader who passed away on this day in 2012.

Later, NCP state president Jayant Patil, former Deputy Chief Minister Chhagan Bhujbal and Jitendra Awhad, also reached Shivaji Park - where 'Shivtirth' is situated - and paid their respects.