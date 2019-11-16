Mumbai Police arrest former PMC director Ranjeet Singh

Economic Offence Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai Police has arrested Ranjeet Singh in connection with PMC Bank scam on Saturday. Singh is the former Director of PMC Bank and son of former BJP MLA Tara Singh.
More details of his arrest are awaited.
In September, the RBI restricted the activities of the PMC Bank for six months and asked it not to grant or renew any loans and advances, make any investment or incur any liability, including borrowing of funds and acceptance of fresh deposits after an alleged fraud of Rs 4,355 crore came to light.
The central bank had initially capped the deposit withdrawal at Rs 10,000 but later raised it to Rs 50,000.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has seized and identified movable and immovable assets worth more than Rs 3,830 crore owned by HDIL in connection with the case.
The PMC Bank is a multi-state scheduled urban cooperative bank with operations in Maharashtra, New Delhi, Karnataka, Goa, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh. With a network of 137 branches, it ranks among the top 10 cooperative banks in the country.
