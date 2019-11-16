Mumbai Police arrest former PMC director Ranjeet Singh

Economic Offence Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai Police has arrested Ranjeet Singh in connection with PMC Bank scam on Saturday. Singh is the former Director of PMC Bank and son of former BJP MLA Tara Singh.

More details of his arrest are awaited.

In September, the RBI restricted the activities of the PMC Bank for six months and asked it not to grant or renew any loans and advances, make any investment or incur any liability, including borrowing of funds and acceptance of fresh deposits after an alleged fraud of Rs 4,355 crore came to light.